Who Got The Work

Michelle V. Friery of Kean Miller has entered an appearance for Henderson Auctions in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, over a crane removal dispute, was filed Feb. 20 in Texas Southern District Court by San Miguel Attorneys on behalf of Dimet SA de CV and Jose Luis Leyva. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr., is 4:23-cv-00601, Dimet, S.A., et al v. Consolidated Ship Repair, et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 06, 2023, 6:23 AM

