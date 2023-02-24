New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Quad/Graphics Inc., a printing and marketing services company, and Rise Interactive Media & Analytics were slapped with a biometric privacy class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Werman Salas P.C. on behalf of employees who participate in the defendants' medical plan. The suit contends that the defendants compel employees who want to enroll to submit to a biometric screening in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The suit also claims that employees who do not wish to submit to a screening are penalized $35 a week. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01173, Diment v. Quad/Graphics, Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 24, 2023, 6:36 PM