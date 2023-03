Who Got The Work

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck shareholder Patrick J. Reilly has entered an appearance for BMW of North America in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The action was filed Feb. 6 in Nevada District Court by the Amar Law Group on behalf of the owner of a 2021 BMW X5 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, is 2:23-cv-00190, DiMalta v. BMW of North America, LLC.

Automotive

March 23, 2023, 6:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Giuseppe DiMalta

Plaintiffs

Katz & Associates

defendants

BMW of North America, LLC

defendant counsels

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract