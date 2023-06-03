Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maron Marvel Bradley & Anderson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Cummins, Ford Motor Co., Textron, Dow Chemical and other industrial companies to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for asbestos-related tort claims, was filed by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Rocco Dimaggio. The case is 2:23-cv-03054, Dimaggio v. AGCO Coporation F/K/A And AS Successor In Interest To Massey-Ferguson, Inc et al.

June 03, 2023

nature of claim: for asbestos-related product liability claims