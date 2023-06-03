Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Maron Marvel Bradley & Anderson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Cummins, Ford Motor Co., Textron, Dow Chemical and other industrial companies to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for asbestos-related tort claims, was filed by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Rocco Dimaggio. The case is 2:23-cv-03054, Dimaggio v. AGCO Coporation F/K/A And AS Successor In Interest To Massey-Ferguson, Inc et al.
Automotive
June 03, 2023, 1:58 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Cummins, Inc.
- Dap, Inc.
- Ford Motor Company
- Mccord Corporation
- Snap-On Incorporated
- Union Carbide Corporation
- AGCO Coporation F/K/A And AS Successor In Interest To Massey-Ferguson, Inc
- American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (Ahm);
- And John Doe Corporations, 1-50
- Arvinmeritor, Inc., Individually And AS Successor-In-Interest To Rockwell Automotive
- Bell Textron Inc., Formerly Known AS Bell Helicopter Textron Inc
- Dco LLC F/K/A Dana Companies, LLC
- Federal-Mogul Asbestos Personal Injury Trust AS Successor To Felt Products MFG. Co
- Genuine Parts Company, Trading AS Napa Auto Parts
- Hennessy Industries LLC. Individually And AS Successor-In-Interest To Ammco
- Honeywell International, Inc., F/K/A Allied Signal, Inc./ Bendix
- Morse Tec LLC, F/K/A Borg Warner Morese Tec LLC And Successor-By-Merger To Borg-Warner Corporation
- Navistar, Inc., A/K/A International Truck & Engine Corp. F/K/A International Harvester, Inc
- Pepboys Corporation
- Pneumo Abex LLC, Successor In Interest To Abex Corporation (Abex)
- Standard Motor Products, Inc.
- The B.F. Goodrich Company (Goodrich Corporation)
- Wabco Holdings, Inc., Successor In Interest To Letourneau-Westinghouse
defendant counsels
- Maron Marvel Bradley & Anderson Llc
nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims