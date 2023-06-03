Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maron Marvel Bradley & Anderson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Cummins, Ford Motor Co., Textron, Dow Chemical and other industrial companies to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for asbestos-related tort claims, was filed by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Rocco Dimaggio. The case is 2:23-cv-03054, Dimaggio v. AGCO Coporation F/K/A And AS Successor In Interest To Massey-Ferguson, Inc et al.

Automotive

June 03, 2023, 1:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Rocco Dimaggio

defendants

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Dap, Inc.

Ford Motor Company

Mccord Corporation

Snap-On Incorporated

Union Carbide Corporation

AGCO Coporation F/K/A And AS Successor In Interest To Massey-Ferguson, Inc

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (Ahm);

And John Doe Corporations, 1-50

Arvinmeritor, Inc., Individually And AS Successor-In-Interest To Rockwell Automotive

Bell Textron Inc., Formerly Known AS Bell Helicopter Textron Inc

Dco LLC F/K/A Dana Companies, LLC

Federal-Mogul Asbestos Personal Injury Trust AS Successor To Felt Products MFG. Co

Genuine Parts Company, Trading AS Napa Auto Parts

Hennessy Industries LLC. Individually And AS Successor-In-Interest To Ammco

Honeywell International, Inc., F/K/A Allied Signal, Inc./ Bendix

Morse Tec LLC, F/K/A Borg Warner Morese Tec LLC And Successor-By-Merger To Borg-Warner Corporation

Navistar, Inc., A/K/A International Truck & Engine Corp. F/K/A International Harvester, Inc

Pepboys Corporation

Pneumo Abex LLC, Successor In Interest To Abex Corporation (Abex)

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

The B.F. Goodrich Company (Goodrich Corporation)

Wabco Holdings, Inc., Successor In Interest To Letourneau-Westinghouse

defendant counsels

Maron Marvel Bradley & Anderson Llc

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims