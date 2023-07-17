Who Got The Work

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin shareholder Paul C. Johnson has entered an appearance for Pepboys Corporation in a pending class action for asbestos-related product liability claims. The complaint was filed June 2 in New Jersey District Court by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Rocco Dimaggio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-03054, Dimaggio v. AGCO Coporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 17, 2023, 6:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims