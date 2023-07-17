Who Got The Work
Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin shareholder Paul C. Johnson has entered an appearance for Pepboys Corporation in a pending class action for asbestos-related product liability claims. The complaint was filed June 2 in New Jersey District Court by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Rocco Dimaggio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-03054, Dimaggio v. AGCO Coporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 17, 2023, 6:29 AM
- AGCO Corporation
- Arvinmeritor, Inc.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Cummins, Inc.
- Dap, Inc.
- Ford Motor Company
- Genuine Parts Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Mccord Corporation
- Metropolitan Life Insurance Company
- Navistar, Inc.
- Snap-On Incorporated
- Union Carbide Corporation
- Wabco Holdings Inc.
- American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (Ahm);
- Bell Textron Inc.
- Dco LLC
- Federal-Mogul Asbestos Personal Injury Trust
- Hennessy Industries LLC
- John Doe Corporations 1-50
- Morse Tec LLC
- Pepboys Corporation
- Pneumo Abex LLC
- Standard Motor Products, Inc.
- The B.F. Goodrich Company (Goodrich Corporation)
- Maron Marvel Bradley & Anderson Llc
- McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter
- O'Toole Scrivo Fernandez Weiner Van Lieu LLC
- Reilly, Janiczek, Mcdevitt, Henrich & Cholden, PC
- Goldberg Segalla
- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
- Caruso Pope Edell Picini, P.C.
- Caruso Smith Picini PC
nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims