Who Got The Work

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin shareholder Paul C. Johnson has entered an appearance for Pepboys Corporation in a pending class action for asbestos-related product liability claims. The complaint was filed June 2 in New Jersey District Court by Weitz & Luxenberg on behalf of Rocco Dimaggio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-03054, Dimaggio v. AGCO Coporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 17, 2023, 6:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Rocco Dimaggio

Plaintiffs

Weitz & Luxenberg

defendants

AGCO Corporation

Arvinmeritor, Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Dap, Inc.

Ford Motor Company

Genuine Parts Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Mccord Corporation

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Navistar, Inc.

Snap-On Incorporated

Union Carbide Corporation

Wabco Holdings Inc.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (Ahm);

Bell Textron Inc.

Dco LLC

Federal-Mogul Asbestos Personal Injury Trust

Hennessy Industries LLC

John Doe Corporations 1-50

Morse Tec LLC

Pepboys Corporation

Pneumo Abex LLC

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

The B.F. Goodrich Company (Goodrich Corporation)

defendant counsels

Maron Marvel Bradley & Anderson Llc

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

O'Toole Scrivo Fernandez Weiner Van Lieu LLC

Reilly, Janiczek, Mcdevitt, Henrich & Cholden, PC

Goldberg Segalla

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Caruso Pope Edell Picini, P.C.

Caruso Smith Picini PC

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims