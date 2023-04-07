New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Best Buy was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the company's 'Price Match Guarantee.' The complaint, brought by Jones, Wolf & Kapasi, claims that Best Buy fails to honor the guarantee and alleges that the company has removed specific merchants from its list of designated competitors after customers request refunds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-02869, Dima v. Best Buy Company, Inc. d/b/a/ Best Buy Co. Of Minnesota et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 9:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Dima

Plaintiffs

Jones, Wolf & Kapasi, LLC

defendants

Best Buy Stores, L.P.

Best Buy Company, Inc. d/b/a/ Best Buy Co. Of Minnesota

BestBuy.com, LLC

John Does 1-25

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct