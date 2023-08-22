Dilworth Paxson To Hire Up To 20 Lawyers From Dissolving Sch...

News From Law.com

Following weeks of rumors, Dilworth Paxson has announced that it will be bringing a large group of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis' attorneys over from the dissolving firm, which expects to cease operations at the end of the month. According to a Tuesday press release, the group is composed of between 15 to 20 attorneys belonging to Schnader's trusts and estates, litigation, real estate, and transactional practice groups, a significant slice of the firm's remaining attorneys.

August 22, 2023, 9:33 AM

