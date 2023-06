News From Law.com

Mid-Atlantic firm Dilworth Paxson has elected its first female co-managing partner in the firm's 90-year history, promoting trusts and estates partner Kristen Behrens to the position at the end of May.Behrens, who joined the firm back in 2016, has been part of the firm's executive committee since 2019. She will work to manage the firm alongside litigation partner Patrick Northen, who has held the position for the past five years.

June 08, 2023, 12:36 PM

