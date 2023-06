News From Law.com

Dilworth Paxson announced Thursday that it merged with public finance firm GluckWalrath, the first in a series of possible expansions to the firm in the coming months. Although Dilworth chair Lawrence McMichael couldn't comment on any ongoing discussions, he suggested that more additions to the firm would soon be underway and that the firm was focusing on expansion exclusively in the mid-Atlantic region.

