Dilworth Looking to Downsize Because of Hybrid Work | Law.co...

Philadelphia firm Dilworth Paxson is the latest law firm in the region looking to downsize its physical footprint, with chairman Lawrence McMichael indicating the firm was looking to shrink from 80,000 square feet over four floors to 50,000 square feet spread over two. "Like most law firms we expect to shrink the size of our footprint, largely because people work from home," McMichael explained. "Most of our senior lawyers are here five days per week. … We have some people who are permanently working from home for personal reasons, and we accommodate that, others are in 2-3 days per week."

October 11, 2023, 1:22 PM

