Removed To Federal Court

Comstock Construction Inc. and the Travelers Indemnity Co. on Friday removed a property damage lawsuit to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Kaler Doeling PLLP on behalf of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Independent School District 2164. According to the complaint, Comstock damaged one of the plaintiff’s school gymnasiums while performing construction work on a new school building. The defendants are represented by Hinshaw & Culbertson; and Gregory, Meyer & Chapnick. The case is 0:23-cv-02047, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Independent School District 2164 v. Comstock Construction, Inc. et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Independent School District 2164

Plaintiffs

Kaler Doeling Pllp

defendants

Comstock Construction, Inc.

Travelers Indemnity Company, The

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute