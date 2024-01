News From Law.com

Dilworth Paxson is starting 2024 off with a merger, acquiring estate and trust boutique Yorkway Law Group's three attorneys and three suburban offices after adding an estimated 28 attorneys in 2023. In addition to adding on one partner, two associates, and four staff members, Dilworth is taking over Yorkway Law's leases in Jenkintown, Feasterville, and Doylestown.

January 23, 2024, 4:05 PM

