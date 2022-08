Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Strauss Massey Dinneen on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm and Dover Bay Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Kenneth Dilosa. The case is 2:22-cv-02878, Dilosa v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. et al.