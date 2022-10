New Suit - Biometric Privacy Class Action

TransUnion was hit with a biometric privacy class action Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Swigart Law Group and attorney Daniel G. Shay, targets the defendant for allegedly using voice recognition software to identify callers without obtaining consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01662, Dillon v. Trans Union, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

October 26, 2022, 2:30 PM