Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against solar power company Novel Energy Solutions and Clifton D. Kaehler to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Gilbert Alden Barbosa on behalf of Daniel Dillon, former general counsel for the company who asserts that he was retaliated against for raising concerns about developing an employee incentive plan. The case is 0:23-cv-00162, Dillon v. Novel Energy Solutions L.L.C. et al.

Renewable Energy

January 20, 2023, 3:59 PM