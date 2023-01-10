New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Cross Law Firm; Barrack Rodos & Bacine; and Emerson Firm, is part of a string of cases alleging that defective SnapRS units in the defendant's generators repeatedly turn on and off, causing systems to overheat, bubble, burn or explode. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00034, Dillon v. Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 10, 2023, 1:28 PM