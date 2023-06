Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Eby-Brown Co., a convenience store supplier, to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Gorski Law Office on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting a safety violation. The case is 3:23-cv-00318, Dillon v. Eby-Brown Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Shawn Dillon

Plaintiffs

Joseph D. Gaines

defendants

Eby-Brown Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson Psc

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims