New Suit - Securities Class Action

Wells Fargo was hit with a securities class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Gilman Law on behalf of LJM Preservation and Growth Fund shareholders who allegedly lost millions in Feb. 2018 due to extreme market volatility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00684, Dillon et al. v. Wells Fargo Securities LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

February 03, 2023, 5:16 PM