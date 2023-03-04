New Suit - Consumer

Bank of America, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Mahshie & DeCosta on behalf of George Dillmann, who contends Bank of America wrongfully obtained protected information about his motor vehicle record through the department of motor vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00142, Dillmann v. Bank of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 04, 2023, 10:49 AM