Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Springstone Health OPCO LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Law Office of Robyn Smith on behalf of training supervisor who contends that she was demoted and wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations after contracting COVID-19 and for making claims to the human resources department about disparate treatment based on race. The case is 3:23-cv-00346, Dillihay v. Springstone Health OPCO, LLC.
Health Care
July 07, 2023, 4:59 AM