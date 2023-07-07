Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Springstone Health OPCO LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Law Office of Robyn Smith on behalf of training supervisor who contends that she was demoted and wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations after contracting COVID-19 and for making claims to the human resources department about disparate treatment based on race. The case is 3:23-cv-00346, Dillihay v. Springstone Health OPCO, LLC.

Health Care

July 07, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Monica Dillihay

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robyn Smith

defendants

Springstone Health OPCO, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA