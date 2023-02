New Suit - ERISA

Prudential Insurance was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was brought by the Nation Law Firm on behalf of Gary Diller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00363, Diller v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 11:58 AM