New Suit - Employment

Dickinson Wright filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Sarah Dillard. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, targets Internacional Realty Management LLC and CEO L. Miguel Arce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01215, Dillard v. Internacional Realty Management, LLC et al.

Real Estate

November 17, 2022, 10:53 AM