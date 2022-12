New Suit - Contract

Dillard's, the department store chain, filed a lawsuit alleging breach of leasing agreement Thursday in New Mexico District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Potts Law Firm, targets Winrock Partners and Goodman Realty Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00921, Dillard Store Services, Inc. v. Winrock Partners LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 01, 2022, 5:10 PM