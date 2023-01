Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the operator of Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by The Zoppoth Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that she was unlawfully discharged in retaliation for reporting sub-standard patient care. The case is 4:23-cv-00012, Dill v. Twin Rivers Operating Company, LLC.

Health Care

January 21, 2023, 9:42 AM