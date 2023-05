Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Aegis Defense Services d/b/a GardaWorld Federal Services to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney John A. Wenke on behalf of a former physician assistant who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for exercising FMLA leave to care for his ailing mother. The case is 1:23-cv-00600, Dill v. Aegis Defense Services LLC.

Texas

May 26, 2023, 9:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert S Dill

defendants

Aegis Defense Services LLC d/b/a Gardaworld Federal Services

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act