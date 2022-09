Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dorsey & Whitney on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Star Seed Inc. to Colorado District Court. The complaint, filed by Robinson Waters & O'Dorisio on behalf of Justin Dilges, seeks a declaration that a non-compete clause in the plaintiff's employment contract is unenforceable. The case is 1:22-cv-02366, Dilges v. Star Seed Inc.

Agriculture

September 14, 2022, 4:49 PM