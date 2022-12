New Suit - Employment

United Airlines Holdings, a publicly traded airline holding company and parent company to United Airlines, was sued Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by attorney Kevin S. Vogeltanz on behalf of Colin Dilbert, who claims that he was unlawfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05455, Dilbert v. United Airlines, Inc.