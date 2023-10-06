Who Got The Work

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr partner Daniel W. Halston has entered an appearance for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., its CEO and the company's principal financial officer in a pending securities class action in connection with the development of its breast cancer treatment drug and flagship product, Eganelisib. The suit, filed Aug. 15 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Offices of Sean K. Collins; Glancy Prongay & Murray; and Rowley Law, accuses the defendants of dismissing the product after a merger agreement was announced and terminating 78 percent of its workforce the day after announcing that the merger had been terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun, is 1:23-cv-11865, Dilbarian v. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 06, 2023, 9:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Tyler Dilbarian

Plaintiffs

Sean K. Collins

defendants

Adeline Perkins

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lawrence Bloch, Jr.

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws