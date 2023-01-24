Removed To Federal Court

Clothing retailer Zara USA and parent company Inditex on Monday removed an employment class action over COVID-19 screening practices to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Hennig Kramer Ruiz & Singh, alleges that the defendants unlawfully failed to compensate current and former Zara employees for time spent undergoing pre-shift COVID screenings. Zara and Spain-based Inditex are represented by Sheppard Mullin. The case is 3:23-cv-00342, Dike v. Zara USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 9:07 AM