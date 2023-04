New Suit - Employment

TD Bank and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful termination lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by two former store managers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03165, Digrigoli et al. v. TD Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 18, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Lindsay Jacob

Matteo Digrigoli

defendants

TD Bank, N.A.

Alexis Anderson

Jenai R. Lluvera

Patricia C. Dammons

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation