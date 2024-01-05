Who Got The Work

Michael W. Mitchell and David R. Ortiz of Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan have entered appearances for First Citizens Bank & Trust Company in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 21 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of DigitalDoors, asserts four patents related to data content. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00548, DigitalDoors, Inc. v. First Citizens Bank & Trust Company.

Technology

January 05, 2024, 9:22 AM

Plaintiffs

DigitalDoors, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

First Citizens Bank & Trust Company

defendant counsels

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

Joe Brown, Attorney

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims