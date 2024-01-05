Michael W. Mitchell and David R. Ortiz of Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan have entered appearances for First Citizens Bank & Trust Company in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 21 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of DigitalDoors, asserts four patents related to data content. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00548, DigitalDoors, Inc. v. First Citizens Bank & Trust Company.
Technology
January 05, 2024, 9:22 AM