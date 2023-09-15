Who Got The Work

Katherine D. Prescott and Rodeen Talebi of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for SkySlope Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 1 in California Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Digital Verification Systems LLC, asserts a single patent related to the system, method and verification of a digital signatory. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kendall J. Newman, is 2:23-cv-01586, Digital Verification Systems, LLC v. SkySlope, Inc.

Technology

September 15, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Digital Verification Systems, LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

SkySlope, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims