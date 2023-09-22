Who Got The Work

Cooley partners Dena Chen and Heidi Lyn Keefe have entered appearances for GoFormz Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 18 in California Southern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Digital Verification Systems, asserts a single patent related to authenticating the identification of an entity associated with an electronic file. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff, is 3:23-cv-01529, Digital Verification Systems, LLC v. GoFormz, Inc.

Technology

September 22, 2023, 8:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Digital Verification Systems, LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

GoFormz, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims