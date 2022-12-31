New Suit - Contract

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Digital Recognition Network Inc., a provider of license plate recognition services. The complaint brings claims against Relentless Recovery Inc. in connection with the defendant's termination of a license agreement and seeks to enforce a non-compete provision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01158, Digital Recognition Network, Inc. v. Relentless Recovery, Inc.

Texas

December 31, 2022, 12:47 PM