New Suit - Contract

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with the communication company's promise to open 'hundreds of stores' after its merger with Sprint. The court action, filed by Hermina Law Group on behalf of five minority-owned 'sub-dealer' businesses, accuses the T-Mobile of failing to inform and misleading the plaintiffs on the true nature of its business plans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01582, Digital Land Wireless, Inc. et al v. Arch Telecom Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

March 01, 2023, 8:22 AM