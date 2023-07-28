Digital Divide: Lawyers and Judges Split Over Standing Order...

News From Law.com

From the Southwest to the Northeast, judges are beginning to issue standing orders specifying how artificial intelligence can—and cannot—be used in court filings. The initiative aimed at defining AI's courtroom presence has caught the attention of Georgia jurists and attorneys.As appellate and state court administrators contemplate whether to implement standing orders on AI throughout the Peach State, tech savvy attorneys are making their opposition of such regulation clear.

Georgia

July 28, 2023, 12:22 PM

