Who Got The Work

G. Hopkins Guy III, Ali Dhanani and Thomas B. Carter Jr. from Baker Botts have entered appearances for DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, and DISH Technologies LLC in a pending patent lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 29 in Texas Eastern District Court by Williams Simons & Landis on behalf of Digital Broadcasting Solutions LLC, holder of patents regarding innovations in time shifting video programs that relate to a system and method for allowing a digital video recorder to skip commercials. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00335, Digital Broadcasting Solutions LLC v. DISH Network LLC et al.