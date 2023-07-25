Armstrong Teasdale partner Shelley A. Kinsella has entered an appearance for Cogeco US Finance LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed June 15 in Delaware District Court behalf of DigiMedia Tech LLC, asserts a patent for a computer system for retrieving information and generating content suggestions. The court case was brought by Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Kent & Risley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00662, DigiMedia Tech, LLC v. Cogeco US Finance, LLC.
Technology
July 25, 2023, 9:07 AM