Who Got The Work

Armstrong Teasdale partner Shelley A. Kinsella has entered an appearance for Cogeco US Finance LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed June 15 in Delaware District Court behalf of DigiMedia Tech LLC, asserts a patent for a computer system for retrieving information and generating content suggestions. The court case was brought by Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Kent & Risley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00662, DigiMedia Tech, LLC v. Cogeco US Finance, LLC.

Technology

July 25, 2023, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

DigiMedia Tech, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cortney S. Alexander

Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC

defendants

Cogeco US Finance, LLC

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims