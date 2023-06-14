Who Got The Work

David A. Mancino and Kevin P. Flynn of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for Cincinnati Bell Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The case, which asserts three patents related to information systems and the automatic exchange of information systems, was filed May 30 in Ohio Southern District Court by Serra LLC and Kent & Risley on behalf of DigiMedia Tech. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole, is 1:23-cv-00332, DigiMedia Tech, LLC v. Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Technology

June 14, 2023, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

DigiMedia Tech, LLC

Plaintiffs

Serra LLC

defendants

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims