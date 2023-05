New Suit - Patent

McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of DigiMedia Tech. The suit pursues claims against Cincinnati Bell Inc. for three asserted patents related to information systems and the automatic exchange of information systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00332, DigiMedia Tech, LLC v. Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Technology

May 31, 2023, 6:56 AM

DigiMedia Tech, LLC

McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims