Who Got The Work

Ashley Gomez and Eskandar Alex Beroukhim of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have stepped in to represent Reckitt Benckiser LLC in a pending false advertising class action. The suit, filed Aug. 16 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron, accuses the defendants of charging more for its children cough drop compared to adult cough drops when the products are allegedly the same formula. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:22-cv-04690, DiGiacinto v. Reckitt Benckiser, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 30, 2022, 11:25 AM