Who Got The Work

Trenton H. Norris, E. Alex Beroukhim and Ashley Gomez of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have stepped in to represent Reckitt Benckiser in a pending consumer class action in connection with the company's marketing of its children's 'Delsym' cough relief medicine. The action, filed Aug. 16 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron, contends that there is no difference between the formula or the ingredients contained within the children's and adult's cough medicine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 3:22-cv-04690, DiGiacinto v. Reckitt Benckiser, LLC.

California

September 30, 2022, 10:21 AM