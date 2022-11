New Suit - Patent

Panera Brands Inc., owner of Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Direction IP Law on behalf of Digi Portal LLC, asserts four patents related to scalable customized web pages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06681, Digi Portal LLC v. Panera, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 30, 2022, 4:40 AM