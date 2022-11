Who Got The Work

Warren K. Mabey Jr. of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for FedEx in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Napoli Shkolnik LLC and Direction IP Law on behalf of Digi Portal LLC, asserts five patents related to the presentation of customized information on the web. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-01289, Digi Portal LLC v. FedEx Corporation.