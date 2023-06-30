New Suit

The Walt Disney Company and Union 737 were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was denied accommodations to assist with her breathing problems and claims that she was not allowed to use her medically prescribed inhaler at work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01152, Diggs v. Walt Disney World Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 30, 2023, 5:11 AM

