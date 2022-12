News From Law.com

As an announcement on her potential successor nears, former New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore defended her legacy in an exclusive interview and pushed back against observations that the court underwent a rightward ideological shift under her watch. DiFiore said she has not finalized her future career plans. Meanwhile, as of Tuesday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul has not yet named a new chief judge, and her deadline to do so is Dec. 23.

New York

December 20, 2022, 9:07 AM