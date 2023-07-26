Difficult Client: Court Rules Against Man Who Cycled Through...

News From Law.com

Stating there is a fine line between being a "difficult client" and being a client whose conduct forfeits the right to court-appointed counsel, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal upheld Broward Circuit Court Judge Yael Gamm's lower court ruling that denied a father his appeal over the termination of his parental rights. K.R., the father, appealed the termination-of-parental-rights final judgment against him, arguing the lower court's failure to appoint trial counsel without charge to him constituted a denial of due process.

Florida

July 26, 2023, 5:38 PM

nature of claim: /