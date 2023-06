News From Law.com

Courts are awash in suits alleging sexual abuse of minors, spurred by legislation in many states revising the statute of limitations for survivors. But while sexual abuse suits have driven the Boy Scouts of America and some Roman Catholic dioceses into bankruptcy, the music industry has had better luck of late when it comes to suits over musicians having sex with underage fans.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 05, 2023, 6:03 PM

nature of claim: /