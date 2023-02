New Suit - Employment

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts was sued Monday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of a front desk concierge at Disney’s Old Key West Resort. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00330, Dietze v. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 27, 2023, 11:52 AM