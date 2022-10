Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against B. Braun Medical Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Martin Baughman PLLC on behalf of James Dietz, brings claims related to the defendant's VenaTech LP filter device. The case is 5:22-cv-03914, Dietz v. B. Braun Medical Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 01, 2022, 1:13 PM